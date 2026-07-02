Spain look for maiden World Cup knockout win since 2010; Portugal to face litmus test in path to glory

New Delhi:

Luis De La Fuente's Spanish team is all set to battle it out for their first World Cup knockout win since 2010 as they gear up to face Austria in the round of 32 at the Los Angeles Stadium on Friday (as per IST). Spain have endured heartbreaks ever since lifting the title in 2010 when they beat the Netherlands 1-0 in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Portugal will begin a challenging path in their hunt for the ultimate prize in the sport, starting with their round of 32 clash against 2018 finalists Croatia.

Spain are unbeaten against Austria in their last five meetings and have beaten them by four goals each in their last two outings. Austria's last win over La Roja came in a 1990 friendly, a 3-2 scoreline victory in their favour.

Spain boosted by Yamal's availability

Spain have received a shot in the arm as Lamine Yamal is available for a full game after playing only 141 minutes in the three group stage matches, coach De La Fuente has said in the build-up to the game. Along with Yamal, Yerémy Pino and Victor Muñoz are available to play in the round of 32 clash after recovering from their injuries. Pino has made a "miraculous" recovery from an apparent left shoulder sprain during the Uruguay win in the group stage, the coach confirmed. Muñoz is also available for the knockout game after missing the entire group stage due to an unspecified muscular injury.

Portugal's stern test awaits them

Meanwhile, stern tests await Portugal in their bid to win their maiden World Cup title on Cristiano Ronaldo's potential last dance. They have 2018 finalists Croatia to deal with in the round of 32. They might get past Luka Modric's side in the first knockout, but then they are likely to face Spain in the round of 16. If they get past the 2010 champions, Cristiano Ronaldo's side might meet Belgium in the quarterfinal, and a potential semifinal clash against France is also in the pipeline. Portugal have had a mixed campaign. They played a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, defeated Uzbekistan 5-0, before playing a 0-0 stalemate with Colombia. They would need to pull their socks up against Croatia, or an early exit might be waiting.

ALSO READ | Balogun enters rare list, becomes first USA player to unique feat after helping team win round of 32