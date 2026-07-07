Spain knock Portugal out of FIFA World Cup 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo's last dance ends tragically

New Delhi:

In one of the hardest-fought battles of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Spain has beaten Portugal 1-0 and has advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament. Throughout the game, both sides were equally matched and were looking to breach each other’s defences.

Throughout the game, both Spain and Portugal were at each other’s throats but failed to find a way through. The game changed in the dying stages of the game. Both sides had made their changes, and it was the duo of Ferran Torres and Mikel Merino that changed the game for Spain.

Torres provided the assist, with Merino scoring the goal in injury time as Spain won the game 1-0 and advanced into the quarter-final stages of the tournament. With the loss, Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance at the FIFA World Cup has come to an end.

After years of hard work and resilience, it was not meant to be in the end, and Ronaldo bows out, potentially having played his final international game, without a World Cup trophy. However, a World Cup trophy will not define the impact that the 41-year-old has had for Portugal.

Spain set to take on USA/Belgium in next game

With the win secured, Spain have advanced to the quarter-final of the tournament. The side will be taking on the winner of the upcoming game between USA and Belgium in the quarter-final. Given the kind of season that Spain is having, the side has established itself as one of the biggest favourites, and they will aim to maintain their form.

It is worth noting that the USA will be taking on Belgium in the round of 16 clash at the Seattle Stadium on July 7, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance and make it to the quarter-final.

Furthermore, the USA side has been marred by controversy after FIFA reversed the red-card decision against their striker Balogun following intervention from the president of the USA, Donald Trump. It could be interesting to see how the side’s playing XI looks like as they gear up to take on Belgium.

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