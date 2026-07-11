South Africa midfielder tragically dies at 25 after representing nation in FIFA World Cup 2026

Cape Town:

Just weeks after representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams has died. Police have opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, which is a suburb in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. The authorities have not confirmed the cause of death as it has been sent for postmortem.

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed Adams' death in a statement and appealed for privacy while investigations continue.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international,” McKenzie said.

"The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time. Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course,” he added.

Adam’s FIFA World Cup campaign

Adams featured in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup. Notably, the national team reached the knockout stages for the first time in their history, but their campaign ended with a defeat to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, one of Adams' World Cup appearances came under difficult personal circumstances when he started the 1-1 Group A draw against the Czech Republic after learning only hours before kick-off that his grandmother had died.

The South African Football Players Union also paid tribute to the midfielder following news of his death.

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction. His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, team-mates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large. South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.” the statement read.

Adams made his senior debut for South Africa in 2022. He was also part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations before earning selection for Hugo Broos' World Cup squad.

At the club level, Adams began his professional career with Stellenbosch FC. He joined Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025 and won the league title and the African Champions League with the club.

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