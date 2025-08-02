'One of the most difficult decisions': Son Heung-Min confirms decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min broke the hearts of many after he announced that he would be leaving the club this summer after 10 years of service and a plethora of goals. He also led the club to a Europa League title.

In a major development for Tottenham Hotspur, the side’s captain, Son Heung-Min, recently announced that he would be leaving the reigning Europa League champions this summer. He will be leaving the club after a long stint of 10 years.

It is worth noting that Son joined Spurs back in 2015 from Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and over the past 10 years, the forward has grown into not only one of the best players in the side but also one of the best players in the Premier League. He led the club to its first trophy in 17 years after the side defeated Manchester United in the Europa League final.

The 33-year-old has made 454 appearances for Spurs, where he scored 173 goals, even winning the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season. Notably, the forward’s next destination has not been confirmed yet, but media reports stated that he could be set for a move to the MLS (Major League Soccer) in the USA.

Son opened up on his decision to leave Tottenham

Furthermore, with Tottenham well into their pre-season campaign, the side is all set to play against Newcastle United in Seoul, and in the pre-game press conference, Son confirmed his decision to leave the club.

“I have decided to leave the team this summer. I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day. I did my best on the field and off the field, and by winning the Europa League, I thought I’d done everything I could and achieved. That was probably the biggest reason (why I decided to leave the team),” Son Heung-Min said at the pre-game press conference.

