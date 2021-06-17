Thursday, June 17, 2021
     
EURO 2020: Slovakia coach says defender Denis Vavro positive for COVID-19

Tarkovic says Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating.

St Petersburg Updated on: June 17, 2021 17:03 IST
Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic says defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden.

Tarkovic says Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn’t disclose the name of the coach.

The game against Sweden is in St. Petersburg on Friday.

They are the first positive tests for the virus at the tournament since Euro 2020 started.

Sweden players Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg tested positive for the virus ahead of the tournament.

 

