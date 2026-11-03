Should Michael Carrick be blamed for Lisandro Martinez's blunder against Chelsea? Former footballer opines

Manchester United’s horrid form in the ongoing 2026/27 season refuses to change. The 20-time Premier League champions sit in 17th place in the league standings with just one victory in the nine games that they have played so far in the league.

The side is coming on the back of a 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC. Despite dominating the first half of the game, United fell apart in the second half and conceded two as Chelsea brought home all three points.

One of the biggest highlights of the game was the red card of defender Lisandro Martinez. After conceding a yellow card, Martinez went on to take the red card shortly after as well. Speaking on the same topic, former Arsenal footballer Martin Keown came forward and talked about how Martinez’s red card was Carrick’s mistake.

“Everything that could go wrong is going wrong at Manchester United, isn’t it? Key players like Martinez, he makes a mistake in virtually every game. There’s no doubt about that. Like, even the goal that they conceded, the first one, Morgan Rogers, it’s a fantastic goal, by the way,” Keown told talkSPORT.

“The Arsenal back-four that we had, we would have rushed up to the ball with Morgan Rogers. The player on the ball is the most important person. You don’t run away. There’s a chance, if he starts to travel with it, right, he’s going to cause disruption. Martinez has got to come up and over and suppress it. Maguire needs to come up, too. So, look, when you are on the training pitch, you know, what are we working on?” he added.

Manchester United to take on Roma next

Going winless in the last nine matches, Manchester United will look to turn their fortunes around in the Champions League. The two sides will take on each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 4th, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare. Roma currently sits in 15th place in the Champions League standings with one win, one draw, and one loss in three matches.

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