'Should look at myself': Arne Slot takes blame as Liverpool continue horrid run, lose yet another clash Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot took centre stage and took the blame upon himself after Liverpool lost yet another Premier League clash, sustaining a 0-3 loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Liverpool:

Liverpool continued their subpar form in the Premier League. Taking on Nottingham Forest at Anfield, the defending league champions hoped for a good performance. However, they were left stunned after Forest managed to register a 0-3 victory, handing them yet another loss.

With the pressure rising on Arne Slot, the head coach came forward and took the blame for the loss. He opined that losing 0-3 at home cannot be blamed on the referee’s decisions, and he took the onus upon himself to drag Liverpool out of the slump that they are currently in.

“No one wants to hear me now talking about refereeing decisions if you lose 3-0 at home to Forest. I should look at myself first and my team, but it does show you how a goal can change the momentum of a game. Before I was just waiting for us to score a goal. Afterwards we hardly created anything,” Slot was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“Of course there is a way out, especially with the quality players we have. No matter if you win or lose when you look back you are always thinking: ‘Where can we do better, where can we adjust?’ but that is something else from doubting yourself,” he added.

Liverpool drop down to 11th in league standings

It is worth noting that the situation for Liverpool has gone from bad to worse in the Premier League. The defending champions broke the bank in the transfer market, roping in several big names in their ranks. However, their strategy has not worked for them, as they currently find themselves in 11th place in the standings. In 12 matches, Liverpool has won six and lost six matches and has 18 points to their name. They will hope to severely improve in the upcoming matches.