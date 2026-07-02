Shot in arm for Spain ahead of World Cup knockouts, Luis De La Fuente speaks up on Lamine Yamal's fitness

New Delhi:

In a major boost for Spain heading into the World Cup knockouts, coach Luis De La Fuente on Wednesday confirmed star winger Lamine Yamal is healthy enough to play a full match for La Roja. Spain are gearing up for their round of 32 match against Austria later on Thursday, and Yamal has been backed to play a full game. The Barca winger has played in only 141 minutes for De La Fuente's team in three matches as they continue to optimise his recovery from the hamstring injury.

Yamal scored just once in a prolific World Cup for the stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. He started twice this World Cup after coming on as a replacement against Cape Verde but has been subbed out both times. However, he might be on for a full game, as hinted by coach De La Fuente.

"Lamine can play whatever we ask him to play," De La Fuente said through an interpreter. "We've been quite prudent with him, as we do in managing the recovery of all our players, respecting their timelines and also following the evolution of the matches. Lamine is doing very well now and, above all, you can all see how much he wants to play." He then added: "So we'll see if he plays tomorrow."

More good news for Spain as they eye knockout win

Spain had more good things to cheer for as Yerémy Pino and Victor Muñoz are available to play in the round of 32 clash against Austria after recovering from their injuries. Pino has made a "miraculous" recovery from an apparent left shoulder sprain during the Uruguay win in the group stage, the coach confirmed. Muñoz is also available for the knockout game after missing the entire group stage due to an unspecified muscular injury.

"Victor is in good shape, but he has not competed for a long time," De La Fuente said. "Depending on the match, we will see if I can include him or not."

Meanwhile, Nico Williams is unlikely to play against Austria due to his groin injury, but the Spanish coach stated that he could be fit for the round of 16 if La Roja reach there. Spain are eyeing their first win in a knockout since winning the World Cup in 2010. They lost their first knockout matches in 2018 and 2022 and could not reach beyond the group stage in 2014.

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