Sevilla vs Inter Milan, Europa League final live streaming in India: Watch SEV vs INT live match online

Image Source : AP Sevilla vs Inter Milan, Europa League final live streaming in India: Find full details on when and where to watch SEV vs INT Live online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, Europa League final live streaming in India: Inter Milan is playing its first European final in 10 years in Cologne against the undisputed Europa League specialists. Sevilla has won the competition five times and has never lost a final. Inter's forward partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez shone in the 5-0 semifinal win over Shakhtar Donetsk with two goals each. Sevilla had to dig deep to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the other semifinal. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stood out for Sevilla with some crucial saves before Luuk de Jong scored the winning goal off the bench in the 78th minute. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Sevilla vs Inter Milan live streaming in Europa League final.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan Live Streaming Europa League in India:

When is the Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan?

The Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan will take place on Monday, August 22.

What are the timings of Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan?

The Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan being played?

The Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan?

The Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan?

The Europa League final Sevilla vs Inter Milan will live stream on SonyLIV.

