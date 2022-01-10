Monday, January 10, 2022
     
Serie A 2021-22: Juventus winger Federico Chiesa damages ACL, needs surgery

Chiesa was hurt in Juventus’ 4-3 win over Roma in Serie A on Sunday. as he felt a 'blunt trauma sprain' in his knee.

India TV Sports Desk
January 10, 2022
The medical staff helps the injured Juventus' Federico Chiesa during the Italian Serie A match again
Image Source : AP PHOTO/ALESSANDRA TARANTINO

The medical staff helps the injured Juventus' Federico Chiesa during the Italian Serie A match against Roma at the Olympic stadium in Rome on Sunday night.

Highlights

  • The surgery could possibly rule him out of the World Cup playoffs, scheduled in March
  • Euro 2020 champions Italy host North Macedonia in the playoffs on March 24
  • Portugal are also in their four-team bracket

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has damaged the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will go under the knife, confirmed the club on Monday. The surgery could possibly rule him out of the World Cup playoffs, scheduled in March.

Chiesa was hurt in Juventus’ 4-3 win over Roma in the Italian league on Sunday. He felt a “blunt trauma sprain” in his knee, Juventus said, and had tests on Monday.

“It will be necessary for the player to undergo surgery in the next few days,” the club said.

Italy, who won the European Championship last year, host North Macedonia in the playoffs on March 24. Portugal are also in their four-team bracket.

(Reported by AP)

