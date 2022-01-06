Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Juventus's Rodrigo Bentancur (left) with Napoli's Adam Ounas.

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Juventus vs Napoli Live Returning to competitive football after a winter break of two weeks, Juventus and Napoli will continue to their pursuit for the title while consolidating their Champions League spots. However, clouds of uncertainty are hovering around the match as with seven Napoli players, including striker Victor Osimhen, returning COVID-19 positive. Juventus also have suffered the wrath of the virus as Giorgio Chiellini tested positive earlier. In fact, four of the 10 matches on Thursday are already on the verge of postponement, including Bologna vs AC Milan, due to the COVID-19 surge.

What time will Juventus vs Napoli match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Napoli will be played on Friday (Thursday night), January 7, at the Allianz stadium.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Napoli match?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Napoli will be televised on MTV.

How can I Live stream Juventus vs Napoli?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Napoli will be Live Streaming on Voot and Jio.