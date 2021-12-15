Sergio Aguero announces tearful retirement from football due to heart ailment

Argentina and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero took an abrupt retirement from football at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart ailment.
Aguero was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for the club after suffering from chest pains.
"This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football," said Aguero during a FC Barcelona press conference on Wednesday. "I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health. That is the main reason for my decision, for the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing."
More to follow...