Senior players applaud AIFF for discussing roadmap with India U-17 women's national team

Image Source : AIFF All India Football Federation (AIFF)

India senior men's and women's team members, including the head coaches, lauded All India Football Federation (AIFF) for sharing with the U-17 women's national team members a roadmap for them.

They were given assurances that they still have a lot to look forward to despite the postponement of next year's FIFA U-17 World Cup to 2022.

Arjuna awardee custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has always been vocal about his support for women's football in India.

The seasoned Blue Tigers goalkeeper termed this as a "great step" for Indian football to move forward.

"A great step towards the right direction," Sandhu tweeted.

With the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India being shifted to 2022, AIFF president Praful Patel stated that the players will receive many opportunities to represent the country in the future and highlighted that the AIFF is committed to developing women's football on a long-term basis.

He mentioned that Indian Arrows team for girls will be formed that will take part in the Hero Indian Women's League.

"We want to give them the opportunity to play at the Asian Games and like we formed the Indian Arrows boys' team, we will form an Indian Arrows team for girls that will take part in the Hero Indian Women's League," Patel said.

"We are committed to women's football and want to keep moving forward. As women's football continues to progress, we hope to see the Indian team participating in the FIFA Women's World Cup and I am hopeful that by the 2027 edition, with the continuous support, this team can represent the nation very well."

India senior men's team coach Igor Stimac tweeted, "Our U-17 girls are the future of @IndianFootball Women's team and it's great to see their future is so meticulously planned. @praful_patel & @KirenRijiju have always promoted women's football and it shows how Indian Football is moving forward."

His female counterpart Maymol Rocky also tweeted in the same line, saying "It's always great to see Shri @praful_patel Sir and Shri @KirenRijiju Sir sharing the long-term plan with our U-17 girls who'll be the backbone of our Senior National Team in near future. Best of luck, girls!"

Indian women's team captain Ashalata Devi also took to Twitter to thank the sports administrators.

"Girls, there is a long way to go and we wish you all the best for your next endeavour. Thank you @praful_patel Sir and @KirenRijiju Sir for taking time out from your busy schedule and discussing the long-term plan with our U-17 girls. Indian defender Pritam Kotal, the Blue Tigers full-back, who also happens to be the skipper of reigning Hero Indian Super League champions ATK Mohun Bagan showed his support for the girls over social media.

"It's great to see Shri @praful_patel Sir and Shri @KirenRijiju Sir motivating our U-17 girls team in a candid chat. Best of luck, girls."

Aditi Chauhan, Indian senior women's team goalkeeper said this interaction would prove to be a game-changer for the young girls in future.

"As a senior player, I can feel how motivated our U-17 girls would be after hearing those encouraging words from Shri @praful_patel Sir and Shri @KirenRijiju Sir. #IndianFootball #ShePower," the member of Hero Indian Women's League champions Gokulam Kerala FC mentioned.