Sandro Tonali opens up on his time with his new club, Tottenham Hotspur, reflects on relationship with fans

New Delhi:

The Premier League 2026-27 season is well underway, and all 20 teams are hard at work, looking to put in their best performance in the early stages of the new season. With the season well underway, many eyes will be set upon Tottenham Hotspur.

The side will be coming into the season on the back of a horrid year, as they almost got relegated in 2025-26. However, with the new season of the Premier League, Spurs have made some brilliant signings with the likes of Andy Robertson, Omar Marmoush, and many more.

One of their biggest signings ahead of the new season is Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali. One of the best additions to the side, Tonali took centre stage and talked about his new club and the relationship he has with his fans.

"Every time you change clubs, you have to start over. You have to build new relationships with teammates, staff, and fans. I'm lucky because I already know the staff here, which makes things easier, especially at the start of the season. Roberto de Zerbi is an incredible manager. I've known him for a long time. He's from Brescia, and I played there for 10 years. Sometimes, when we have a day off, we both go back to our city and meet. That's something special,” Tonali told JioHotstar.

Tonali opened up on playing at the new stadium as well

Furthermore, Tonali talked about how brilliant it is to be playing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. He opined that he could not wait to play at the stadium and how much influence the fans have at the venue.

"I play as a number six, and I play a lot with the defense. I can't wait to play at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium because I played here a few times against Tottenham with Newcastle. I found a great atmosphere. Every time I've been here, the stadium has been full. That's not easy because the stadium is so big. The fans can change the game in two minutes,” Tonali said.

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