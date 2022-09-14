SAFF Women's Championship: Bangladesh hands India first ever loss in SAFF Championship

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian women's football team in action against Bangladesh.

SAFF Women's Championship: The Bangladeshi women's football team on Tuesday defeated the Indian women's team in the ongoing SAFF Women's Championship by 3-0 in the Group A clash. With this, defending champion India has suffered its first-ever loss in the history of the SAFF Women's Championship. For Bangladesh, MS Jahan Shopna and Srimoti Sarkar scored goals and helped their team to finish at the top of Group A. Meanwhile, the blue tigresses finished on the second spot and have also made it to the semi-finals.

Bangladesh started attacking from the word go and soon converted a chance into a goal in the 12th minute when Shopna sent one past goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan to put her side in lead. Soon India also tried to pull one back through a free-kick but could not find the net. Bangladesh found another one in the 22nd minute as Srimoti Sarkar doubled her side's lead. Going into the first half break, India trailed 0-2.

When the second half began, India started well but a goal eluded the blue tigresses. However, Bangladesh found a triple goal when Shopna scored her second in the 53rd minute. India attacked from diagonal corners but was denied to open their score sheets as the match ended with 3-0 in favour of Bangladesh.

With this loss, India has faced its first-ever loss in the SAFF Women's Championship since it was started in 2010. India had emerged victorious in 24 of their 25 outings, with one being a draw against the same side who has now ended their streak.

India has finished in the second spot in Group A and has made it to the semifinals. They will play against the home team Nepal, who topped Group B. Whereas, Group A toppers Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the other semifinal.

