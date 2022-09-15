SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: Team India settles scores with Nepal, defeats them by 4-0

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@INDIANFOOTBALL) Indian football team with the SAFF U-17 Championship trophy

Highlights Team India scored 4 goals in the finals

Nepal played with 10 players with their skipper seated on the bench

SAFF U-17 Championship 2022: The Indian football team outplayed and dominated Nepal to clinch the SAFF U-17 Championships title. The match that was played in Colombo on Wednesday was a witness to India's grit and determination. Team India handed a crushing defeat to Nepal by a margin of 4-0. Courtesy of one goal each by Boby Singh, Korou Singh, captain Vanlalpeka Guite, and Aman, India was able to defeat Nepal.

Before this Nepal had defeated India by a margin of 3-1 in the league stage of the tournament. But now, India has settled the scores with Nepal and has inflicted a heavy loss of 4-0 to clinch the title. The Indian team looked in a different mood altogether from the very first minute of the match. They kept on having a go at Nepal's defense line. They reaped sweet results in the 18th minute as Boby Singh scored the first goal for team India. Koru Singh replicated Boby's heroics and 12 minutes later scored another goal for India.

Team Nepal is certainly worthy of all the appreciation. They kept on with their attacking approach even after lagging by two goals. They kept going on at the Indian defense and tried to break it many times but it was the genius of the Indian midfielders that restricted Nepal from scoring. The repeated failures frustrated Nepal's skipper Prashant Laksam and he tried to vent it out on India's Danny Laishram. Prashant's actions did not go down very well with the referee and he handed a red card to the Nepal skipper.

Later Nepal played with 10 players with their skipper seated on the bench. India had already secured a 2-0 lead which made things even worse for Nepal. In the second half, the Indian team extended their lead by another 2 goals.

India’s squad for SAFF U-17 Championship

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Tajamul Islam.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei, Mukul Panwar, Manjot Singh Dhami, Balkaran Singh, Suraj Kumar Singh, Chandan Yadav.

Midfielders: Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh, Lalpekhlua, Vanlalpeka Guite, Boby Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Huzafah Ahmad Dar, Ngarin Shaiza, Danny Meitei, Lalhmingchhuanga Fanai, Faizan Waheed, Obed Mangminhao Haokip.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Aman.

