SAFF Championship: India and Pakistan to lock horns today, watch LIVE match for free on VETO

Dhaka:

India will begin their SAFF Championship 2026 campaign against Pakistan in Dhaka on Thursday, November 5. The defending champions will be put to the test early on, especially as many of the first squad members are unavailable for the tournament and, on top of that, only 17 footballers are reportedly fit for the tournament opener.

The opening fixture is scheduled at the National Stadium in Bangladesh. The competition will run from November 5 to 17 and features six participating nations: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka. All the matches will be broadcast live on the VETO app.

Notably, India have opted against bringing their first-choice senior squad to the tournament as the national team prepares for two international friendly matches against New Zealand. Those fixtures are scheduled for November 12 and 15, with Auckland and Christchurch set to host the encounters respectively.

For the SAFF campaign, responsibility will rest with India's U23 head coach Naushad Moosa, who will take charge of the senior side. Bibiano Fernandes has been appointed his assistant after recently guiding the national team at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan.

Despite the reduced-strength squad, India have included several players who have previously represented the senior national team. Brison Fernandes, Farukh Choudhary, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Liston Colaco and Irfan Yadwad are among the familiar names in the group.

The scheduling has also created difficulties for India's player availability, with the Pakistan fixture taking place before the FIFA international window begins on November 9. The overlap with club commitments has contributed to the limited options available to the Indian coaching staff.

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Championship Broadcast Details

When is India vs Pakistan match?

India vs Pakistan will be played on Thursday, November 5.

At what time does the India vs Pakistan match begin?

The India vs Pakistan match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan match being played?

The India vs Pakistan football match will be played at the National Stadium in Bangladesh.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Pakistan won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan match online in India?

Indian football fans can watch India vs Pakistan football match online on the VETO app.

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