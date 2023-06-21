IND vs PAK SAFF Championship: Pakistan team receives extra layer of security ahead of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Football ground

IND vs PAK SAFF Championship: The Pakistan Football team that travels to India for the SAFF Championship 2023 has reportedly been provided with an extra layer of security. Pakistan, who will participate in the tournament in Bengaluru, will kick start its campaign with a game against India. Their team last played a football match in India in 2014.

According to Karnataka State Football Association secretary M Satyanarayan, Pakistan will receive an extra layer of security from the time they land in Bengaluru for the tournament. "We are already in touch with top city police officers. The Pakistan team will be provided with an extra layer of security," the secretary said as quoted by Times of India. He added that they will be having a police expert with them.

"The team will have a police expert when they travel to the venue and during their stay at the hotel. Unlike other teams in the competition, Pakistan will be provided with necessary security from the time the team lands in Bengaluru," he added

Notably, a police officer informed that the organisers ordered to give additional security after their landing in three stages on Wednesday morning. "As of now, we have provided a jeep with armed police in it. The escort vehicle will follow their bus wherever it goes. Apart from that, we will provide more security personnel if they request. He added that led by a sub-inspector, 10 police personnel will be deployed at the hotel where the players will stay.

The entire 15-match tournament will be held at Bengaluru's iconic Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The final will also be held at the same venue. Pakistan's opening game is set to be held against India at 7:30 PM IST on June 21. Both teams are placed in Group A alongside Nepal and Kuwait. The tournament opener will be played between Kuwait and Nepal at 3:30 PM. The other group sees Lebanon, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives being put together.

