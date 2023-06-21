SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming: India vs Pakistan Preview, Playing XI, Venue, Where to Watch on Tv

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India football team captain Sunil Chhetri

India and Pakistan resume their rivalry as both teams face each other in the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 match at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, June 21. India, the most successful team in the tournament with eight titles, hosts the 14th edition while Pakistan are set to return to the tournament after missing the last edition due to a FIFA ban.

Pakistan are currently placed 195th in the FIFA rankings and enters this tournament after three straight loss in a four-nation tournament in Mauritius. Meanwhile, India won the Intercontinental Cup 2023 with a 2-0 win over Lebanon in the final and jumped to 98th place in the FIFA rankings. India are also the current champions of the SAFF Cup tournament and have reached the final 12 times in 13 editions.

India vs Pakistan Head-to-head record:

India have an impressive head-to-head record against Pakistan with 13 wins in 26 matches. On the other hand, Pakistan have managed to record only three wins over their rivals with 10 games ending in draws. India also won the last encounter by 3-1 during the 2018 SAFF Cup and will enter this game as clear favorites.

Matches Played - 26 | India Won - 13 | Pakistan won - 3 | Draw - 10

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023:

When is India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023 match?

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played on Wednesday, June 21.

At what time does India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ begin?

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ being played?

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ match on TV in India?

India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online in India?

One can watch India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online on the FanCode website and app.

IND vs PAK Possible Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Yousuf Butt (GK), Mamoon Moosa Khan, Muhammad Sufyan Asif, Abdullah Iqbal, Ali Khan Niazi, Otis Khan, Ali Uzair Mahmood, Easah Suliman, Rahis Nabi, Harun Hamid, Hassan Bashir

Latest Sports News