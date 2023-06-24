SAFF Championship 2023 Live Streaming: India vs Nepal Preview, Playing XI, Venue, Where to Watch on Tv

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India captain Sunil Chhetri at training

The high-flying Indian football team will take on Nepal in their second match of the South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 (SAFF Cup) at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, June 24. India thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in their opening game to signal out their opponents in the 14th edition of the tournament.

Legendary skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick and Udanta Singh added one goal as India remain unbeaten in their last 11 matches across tournaments. On the other hand, Nepal, ranked 174 in FIFA, lost against Kuwait by 1-3 in their opening game but showed some glimpses of individual brilliance. They haven't won any game against India in the last five overall encounters but will try to produce their best game to walk away with at least one point.

India vs Nepal Head-to-head record:

India have a dominant head-to-head record against Nepal and they will enter this game as clear favorites. India remain unbeaten in their last five encounters against Nepal and have won seven of their last ten games.

Last 10 Matches Played | India Won - 7 | Nepal won - 1 | Draw - 2

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023:

When is India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023 match?

India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played on Saturday, June 24.

At what time does India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ begin?

India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Where is the India vs Pakistan, SAFF Cup 2023​ being played?

India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru

Where can you watch India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ match on TV in India?

India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can you watch India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online in India?

One can watch India vs Nepal, SAFF Cup 2023​ match online on the FanCode website and app.

IND vs NEP Possible Playing XIs:

India Playing XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh

Nepal Playing XI: Kiran Chemjong (GK), Sanish Shrestha, Tamang, Chand, Panday, Laken Limbu, Pujan Uperkot, Anjan Bista, Arik Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shreshta

