Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an announcement by the UEFA executive committee after a private meeting.

The final is set to be held in the 80,000-seat Stade de France.