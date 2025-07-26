Ruben Amorim issues stern warning over cut-price bids for exiled United stars Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim warned clubs not to expect discounts for unwanted players, insisting they’ll stay if valuations aren't met. With five stars exiled, only Rashford has left. Amorim remains confident in his squad ahead of the new season.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has warned clubs not to expect any discounts when it comes to signing the club’s unwanted players this summer. The Portuguese coach made it clear that unless their valuation is met, those players will remain at Old Trafford.

Notably, Amorim began pre-season by exiling five footballers - Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrrell Malacia, from the first-team setup. While Rashford has since secured a high-profile loan transfer to Barcelona, the remaining quartet were excluded from United’s pre-season tour of the United States and instructed to train separately at Carrington.

Clubs including Real Betis and Juventus are keen on deals for Antony and Sancho, respectively, while Garnacho continues to attract widespread interest. However, Amorim suggested that United will not cave under pressure as the transfer deadline approaches.

“[Technical director] Jason [Wilcox], [chief executive] Omar Berrada and the club have a number for these players. If they don't reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. Some players have to find a new place so we have more space in the team and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams,” Amorim said as quoted by BBC.

“We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. I understand the clubs are waiting for the last minute but they can have a surprise. I'm ready to receive the players,” he added.

Amorim is content with current batch

Despite still looking to add a striker and a defensive midfielder, Amorim insisted he is content with his current squad heading into the new campaign.

“I’ll be happy to face Arsenal on opening day with the squad I have now,” he said. “Because every player here wants to fight for this club.”

United have already spent nearly £130 million on new attacking recruits Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, as well as teenager Diego Leon. For Cunha, who turned down Champions League football elsewhere to join United, the move is about more than results.