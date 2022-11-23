Ronaldo's Manchester United debacle: Is CR7 returning to Real Madrid? fans speculate history is repeating

Ronaldo's Manchester United debacle: A tragedy has unfolded at Old Trafford and it is related to none other than their face, their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese soccer legend is ManU's gift to the world, but as of now, things are pretty bad between the club and Ronaldo and their relationship has been strained. Things certainly were not well between the Red Devils and Cristiano, but the scars just got deeper after Ronaldo chose to speak to Piers Morgan. What surprised many was how candid Cristiano was in the interview. It was a no-brainer that Manchester United did not want Ronaldo to do the interview.

While speaking to English journalist Morgan, Ronaldo opened up on a few things. He did not shy away from the fact that Manchester City were in contention to buy him, but he chose United above City. The Portuguese superstar also admitted to the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson had called him up and convinced him to return to Manchester United and light up the 'Theater of Dreams' with his magnetic persona. In the explosive interview that Cristiano gave, he spoke at length about the issues lingering around in the club. He also admitted to the fact that the boss of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag doesn't respect him. What was shocking about the interview was Ronaldo's revelation of how the club mistrusted him and his personal issues.

ALSO READ | As Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell, 'UNITED' fans salute 'MANCHESTER' legend

When Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United, everybody thought that life had come full circle for him and he will spend the rest of his playing career as a red devil, but things kept on going downhill. A few reports have now surfaced that the management of the Spanish soccer franchise Real Madrid is trying to get Cristiano back. It is not just Manchester United that is a part of the Ronaldo folklore, Real Madrid too has had an iconic association with Ronaldo. With Karim Benzema sitting out due to injury issues, it is now being said that Ronaldo might be given a six months contract. Real Madrid hasn't really reacted to it in any capacity, but this news has certainly got the fans excited.

WATCH VIDEO | Saudi Arabia fans take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo to poke fun at Argentina

Here is how Madrid fans reacted to CR7 being a free agent:

Latest Sports News