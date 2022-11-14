RONALDO INTERVIEW: Is Manchester United making Cristiano Ronaldo pay?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Ronaldo fiasco

RONALDO INTERVIEW: Cristiano Ronaldo undoubtedly is one of the greats of the game of soccer and there is no doubt about that. Ronaldo with all the achievements that he has had will go down as one of the stalwarts of the game. For a generation of soccer lovers, Ronaldo is an icon who has defined the game and how it should be played. The Portugal-based footballer who will be eyeing his first World Cup trophy this year in Qatar has been dealing with a tumultuous time and much of the credit for that goes to Manchester United, the club that first introduced Ronaldo to the world.

In a sensational interview that Ronaldo gave to English journalist Piers Morgan, the soccer played touched upon various things that many speculated but did not have the concrete evidence to prove them. Now, Manchester United has issued an official statement regarding the Ronaldo interview and it certainly makes their stand clear.

Manchester United's official release reads:

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESManchester United logo

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief, and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.

This is Ronaldo's second stint with the famous club and things certainly haven't gone how they were expected to be in the first place. In one of its kind of historic transfer, Ronaldo moved to Manchester United from Juventus at the start of the last season, but since then things have gone downhill. In the interview, Ronaldo lashed out at his former teammate Wayne Rooney who had asked him to put his head down and work. One of the stalwarts of Manchester United, Rooney had openly termed Ronaldo's behaviour 'unacceptable' and a potential 'distraction' for the club.

Ronaldo acknowledged Wayne Rooney's comments and said:

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESCristiano Ronaldo in action

ALSO READ | Mukesh Ambani set to enter English Premier League?

In a very candid fashion, Ronaldo also accepted the fact that he lacks respect for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The legendary soccer player had refused to grace the pitch as the last minute substitute during the 2-0 win over Tottenham in October. Following this fiasco Ten Hag made a gutsy move to drop the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for United's following match against Chelsea

Latest Sports News