Ronaldinho makes his debut on India's microblogging platform, shares first post

Former Brazilian iconic football player Ronaldinho has joined India's microblogging platform Koo. The former Brazilian star has also shared his first post on the microblogging platform. Ronaldinho is the latest celebrity to join the Indian platform after several stars have made their presence on the platform. After joining the platform, the star player gained over 3.6K followers in just 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ronaldinho has also shared his first post on the platform. Ronaldinho's first post on Koo features "thumbs up" (emoji), "I also participated, this is Ronaldinho." The same was also been stated by Koo's co-founder Mayank Bidawatka. "The legendary Ronaldinho is now on Koo and he speaks in multiple global & Indian languages. Only on Koo is such a thing possible!" the cofounder wrote on his social media. Along with him, another co-founder of the app Aprameya, wrote, "We have the great Ronaldinho now on Koo! A very very warm welcome to him!!!".

Koo was launched in Brazil recently and has gained decent popularity. Within 48 hours of its launch in Brazil, the app reached 1 million user downloads, 2 million Koos and 10 million likes in Brazil. After the launch in Brazil, Mayank Bidawatka stated, "We saw more than a million users from Brazil join Koo in the last 48 hours and with one of the highest engagement ever seen. Brazil is big on social media and speaks Portuguese, the native language. Koo has become a cult brand in Brazil that enjoys an unbelievable fan following. We are proud to have started the movement of 'Make in India, Make for the World' in the tech product world. We have made Brazil fall in love with India. With every new language and country launched, we will be getting closer to our mission of uniting a world that is divided by language barriers," Bidawatka said in the official statement.

Currently, Ronaldinho is cheering for his country Brazil in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil have qualified for the knockouts of the tournament as they have won 2 of their 3 games. They now face Cameroon in the final.

