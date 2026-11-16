Romelu Lukaku announces retirement from international football at age 33

In a major development, veteran Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has come forward and announced his retirement from international football at the age of 33. One of the most revered strikers of his time, Romelu Lukaku has had a career full of ups and downs.

He is retiring from international football as the highest goalscorer for the nation in its history. In the 135 matches that he has played for Belgium, Lukaku has scored 94 goals to his name and has been a force to be reckoned with throughout his career.

He announced his retirement from international football through an emotionally charged Instagram post. In the list of all-time goalscorers in international football, Lukaku sits in fifth place in the standings behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sunil Chhetri, and Ali Daei.

“Over these 16 years, I gave all I had for the national team. I went through every emotion possible. I played with amazing teammates that I will always be grateful for. I want to thank them all. I want to thank all the coaches as well for pushing and trusting me to help the team. It was a nice ride, and I enjoyed every single moment. To the Belgian fans, thank you for the support you gave our team.. i am proud to have represented my country in 4 World Cups and 3 European Championships,” Lukaku captioned his post.

“I will never forget those moments. I’m at peace with my decision to stop here. It was amazing. It was enjoyable. I’m grateful. Thank you,” he added.

The Belgian Football Federation paid tribute to Lukaku

Shortly after his retirement announcement, the Belgium Football Federation took centre stage and paid their tribute to Lukaku, recognising him as their highest ever goalscorer and one of the best players in the team’s history. Despite having some ups and downs in his club career, Lukaku always delivered when it mattered for Belgium.

"Through his personality, leadership, dedication and strong connection to the national team, he has earned a special place in the history of the Belgian Red Devils," the federation said in a statement.

Also Read:

Declan Rice exudes confidence as England break Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak with a stellar victory