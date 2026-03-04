Rodrygo ruled out of FIFA World Cup, posts 'Do I deserve this?' on social media

New Delhi:

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo Goes has been ruled out of the season, including the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to begin on June 11, 2026. The 25-year-old hurt his ACL and meniscus in his right knee and will be out of action for nine months, meaning that the winger will only return in December. However, if he recovers quickly after the surgery, Rodrygo could target being fit by October, though no timeline can be predicted.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of his right leg,” a statement from Real Madrid read.

After the injury was confirmed, Neymar was one of the first footballers to convey his empathy with a heartfelt social media post. In the meantime, Madrid’s number 11 also shared a post on his social media, calling it one of the worst days of his life. Regardless, the Brazilian aims to remain optimistic and be strong in these testing times.

“A huge obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, and it prevents me from doing what I love most for a while. I'm out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream which everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always; that's nothing new,” Rodrygo posted.

“One of the worst days of my life. I've always been afraid of this injury. Maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately...I don't know if I deserve it, but what can I complain about? I've experienced so many wonderful things, which I didn't deserve either,” he added.

Door might open for Neymar

Rodrygo’s injury could open the door for Neymar, who is currently playing for Santos in the Brazilian league. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t called him up for the FIFA friendlies in March, as the forward has been prone to injury in recent times. The Italian simply didn’t want to take the risk heading to the World Cup. However, given Neymar’s current form and Rodrygo’s injury, there could be a change in plans.