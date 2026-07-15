Rodri can become first Spain player to achieve historic feat that even Xavi, Iniesta, Ramos couldn't

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Spain midfielder Rodri is on the verge of entering football’s most exclusive club that features the likes of Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, Kaka and Ronaldinho, among six others. He needs to win the FIFA World Cup now and with that, Rodri could become the first player from the country to win the World Cup, Ballon d’Or and the Champions League.

Notably, no Spanish footballer has completed the remarkable treble despite the nation producing several of the greatest players of the modern era. Legends such as Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Ramos all lifted major international and club trophies during their careers but never combined them with football’s biggest individual award.

Rodri already has two parts of the achievement secured. He won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester City in 2023 and was awarded the Ballon d’Or in 2024 after a remarkable season that also included success with Spain at the European Championship. The 30-year-old now needs only a World Cup title to join an elite group of footballers.

Footballers to win UCL, Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Cup:

Ousmane Dembele Zinedine Zidane Lionel Messi Bobby Charlton Ronaldinho Kaka Rivaldo Gerd Muller Franz Beckenbauer Paolo Rossi

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

Rodri moved Spain closer to that milestone after producing a commanding display in the World Cup semi-final against France. The 2010 champions defeated the tournament favourites 2-0, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring from the penalty spot and Pedro Porro adding the second goal. The Luis de la Fonte side dictated the play throughout the 90 mins and didn’t allow France any space for a possible comeback.

Rodri played a crucial role in controlling the match. He was controlling the tempo of the gam and limiting France’s attacking threat. Alongside Fabian Ruiz, the midfielder decimated France, who looked clueless in the middle.

Meanwhile, Spain’s journey to the final has underlined their consistency throughout the tournament. Their defensive discipline has been commendable, with the team conceding only one goal so far in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They kept clean sheets against attacking powerhouses such as Portugal and France, which proves their mettle.

Next up, the team will face the winner of England vs Argentina, who will contest against each other in the second semi-final in the early hours of July 16.

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