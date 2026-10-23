Robert Lewandowski names his Ballon d'Or favourite ahead of marquee event

The Ballon d’Or 2026 is right around the corner; the marquee event is all set to be held in Paris, and the best men’s and women’s footballers of the last season are all set to be announced. Many eyes are set upon the race for the men’s Ballon d’Or. It is interesting to note that the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on October 26th, where the best football player in the world will be crowned.

The fans are divided between Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, and Kylian Mbappe as their Ballon d’Or winner. Ahead of the event, former Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski took centre stage and named his winner.

The Polish international opined that FC Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is the rightful winner of the Ballon d’Or 2026. He did heaps of massive praise on the performances that Harry Kane and Michael Olise had put in throughout the season as well.

“Of course, I push my finger for Lamine (Yamal) to win the Ballon d'Or, because he's amazing, especially for his age, but still, if you compare now to the previous time, it's a little bit different,” Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“Now maybe you can find even 10 players, and you can find arguments why this kind of player is gonna win this Ballon d'Or,” he added.

Lewandowski hailed the recent performances of Harry Kane and Michael Olise as well

Furthermore, Lewandowski talked about how much Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has impressed him throughout the season. It is worth noting that the duo of Olise and Kane were in top form for Bayern Munich as the German champions reached the Champions League semi-final in the 2025-26 season, losing the clash to eventual winners PSG.

“Olise, for me, is like: ‘Wow.’ He's the game-changing player. For me also, probably if (Olise) scored one or two goals in the World Cup, he would be the favorite also to win the Ballon d'Or, with Lamine or with Harry Kane, also. Harry Kane came to Bayern in his prime and what he's doing is amazing, how many goals he's scoring, and especially that Bayern missed this kind of striker after I left,” Lewandowski said.

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