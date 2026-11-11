Rio Ferdinand weighs in on potential replacements for Michael Carrick ahead of imminent sacking

Manchester United are in search of a new manager. According to recent reports, Michael Carrick’s time is up at the Red Devils, and the 20-time league champions are looking for a change at the helm after subpar results and just one victory in 10 Premier League matches after playing some subpar football.

There are several names that have come forward as potential replacements for Carrick, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann being looked at as potential replacements.

Speaking on the same, former England defender Rio Ferdinand took centre stage and talked about who should replace Carrick as the head coach of Manchester United.

“People are talking about Mauricio Pochettino, and it looks like he’s at the front of the queue right now. I look at Pochettino, and one of his biggest assets is that human element of his management and building confidence with his players. That’s a big part of Manchester United at the moment because we’ve got far too many broken individuals,” Ferdinand said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I look at that group of names and think Pochettino is the one that jumps off the list as someone who has more of the things we’re looking for to save and build a group of players. He’s got more than the others from what I’ve seen and my interactions with him over time,” he added.

Manchester United to take on Liverpool next

It is worth noting that Manchester United currently sit in 18th place in the Premier League standings and are battling relegation. The side has one victory in 10 matches and drew their last to Aston Villa, finishing with a score of 4-4, thanks to two goals in injury time.

For their next game, the side will be taking on Liverpool. The teams have gone in the international break and will return for their clash against Liverpool on November 22nd. Liverpool have been in good form of late, and they will be expected to come out as the winners as United take on their arch-rivals. It is being reported that the 20-time league champions are looking to have a new manager in charge as they take on Liverpool after the break.

Also Read:

Joe Cole slams Manchester United hierarchy as Michael Carrick's sack rumours intensify