Rio Ferdinand reflects on Manchester United's transfer strategies after summer window's end

The summer transfer window has come to an end, and the football world saw some of the biggest names change their clubs for record fees. With the Premier League season well underway, there was a lot of business done among the PL teams, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Youri Tielemans, and many more stars changing their teams.

One of the teams that have been in the limelight has been Manchester United. The side brought in the likes of Youri Tielemans, Baleba, and many more stars into their ranks ahead of the new season.

Speaking on the same, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand took centre stage and talked about the transfer strategy that his former side followed in the summer transfer window.

"There's got to be context as to why Man United haven't spent. They've made mistakes in the past, paying over the odds, massive wages on players that has hindered the transfer windows and the budget today. Man United have about £400-£405 million outstanding (on their) transfer fee bill that they've got to pay back. £170 million of that is due within the next 12 months,” Ferdinand said on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

Gary Neville opened up on United’s best recent signing

Furthermore, former United defender Gary Neville came forward and talked about his former side’s best signing ever since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. Neville named star midfielder Bruno Fernandes as United’s best signing in recent years, considering the amount of output that the Portuguese provides to the team.

"Fernandes… the best signing by a mile post-Sir Alex Ferguson. He's got the guts, he's got the courage, (and) he's got the belief to play for United. The numbers that he's delivered, assists and goals, his eagerness and willingness to always want to impact the game positively, to play the killer pass, to score a goal, to do the most difficult thing. He's an outstanding player. He really is. Without him, United would have a real problem. But they've got him,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

With one win and one loss in two matches, Manchester United will be taking on Everton next. The two teams will take on each other on September 6, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top.

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