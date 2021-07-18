Records Messi can break in new season with Barcelona

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi achieved one of the biggest dreams of his life last week when he won the Copa America with Argentina after a 16 year title drought in national colours.

Last month Messi let his contract expired with Barcelona as it was understood he wanted to keep his focus on the national team during the Copa America. Once that was ticked off, it has become more evident by the day the 34-year-old football maestro, who is currently a free agent, will sign a new agreement with Barcelona.

With the new season set to begin soon, with pre-season matches ready to begin in three days time, Barcelona will aim to win a major title -- La Liga and Champions League -- for the first time in four years at least with last league triumph coming in 2018.

Messi, fresh after the Copa America triumph, will like to continue tumbling records are here are the list of records he is close to achieving:

151: Messi is just two games off Xavi's all-time record of 151 Champions League appearances.

35: Messi is just one title shy of matching Ryan Giggs record of winning 35 titles in club football.

38: When international football is taken into account, Messi has 38 titles and is seven short of former teammate Dani Alves's record of 45 titles.

500: Messi needs 27 more goals to hit his 500th Liga goal and at current rate he should be achieving it by the end of the season.

800: Also, he needs 33 more in all competitions to score his 800th goal.

18: This will also be Messi's 18th season with Barcelona after debut in 2004.

7: With his first international major title, Messi has placed himself as front-runner for record-seventh Ballon d'Or. He may get stiff competition from N'Golo Kante for the award.