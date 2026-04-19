'Really proud': Michael Carrick hails his squad after Manchester United clinch crucial victory over Chelsea

New Delhi:

Manchester United clinched an important victory in the Premier League, defeating arch-rivals Chelsea 0-1 away from home. The two sides met at Stamford Bridge in London, and coming on the back of a loss, Michael Carrick’s men were desperate to make a statement.

Notably, United lost their home game 1-2 to Leeds last week and had to make a statement against Chelsea, and with the sole goal of Matheus Cunha separating the two sides, United have kept their charge for the Champions League spot very much alive.

With the win, United retained their spot in third place with 58 points in 33 matches in the Premier League. After the clash, United manager Michael Carrick came forward and gace his take on his side’s performance.

“I’m really proud of everyone, the players, the staff, the supporters. It was one of those nights where things came together. There were some challenges leading up to the game, the suspensions, the injuries, Leny [Yoro] pulling out quite late, and having to adapt. There were all sorts of different things. I thought the attitude of the players was just absolutely immense tonight and we’re delighted, for so many reasons,” Carrick said after the game.

Carrick lauded the performance of Bruno Fernandes

Furthermore, Carrick heaped praise on the performance of skipper Bruno Fernandes. He talked about the impact that Fernandes has on the team after he provided the only assist of the clash.

“His impact has been immense for a period of time, he's carried that all the way through. He plays most games, he's fit, he's hungry. He had a big shift to do in the middle but he was willing to do that for the team. He's a big personality, he's the captain for a reason. Sometimes it's leading by example and showing the way. He's vocal, he's a big presence on the pitch. He's been a big part of this club over the last few years,” Carrick said.

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