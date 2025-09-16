Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League Live in India? Real Madrid kick off their 2025-26 Champions League campaign at home against Marseille, with Bellingham and Camavinga returning from injury. Despite key absences like Rudiger, Madrid aim to bounce back after last season’s quarterfinal exit. Marseille face minor injury doubts.

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid begin their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League journey on Tuesday, September 16, hosting Olympique Marseille at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. After an unfulfilled campaign last season that saw them exit in the quarterfinals, Xabi Alonso’s side is determined to reclaim European glory and add a 16th Champions League title to their illustrious history.

One of the biggest positives for Real Madrid ahead of this opener is the return of midfielders Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga from injury. Both players have completed their rehabilitation and have been included in the squad, boosting Alonso’s options in the engine room. However, it is very likely that both youngsters start from the bench to avoid further complications.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s injury list remains a concern, with key players Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, and young forward Endrick sidelined due to thigh and hamstring injuries. Rudiger, in particular, is expected to be out for 2-3 months, leaving gaps in the backline that Alonso will need to address as the season progresses.

Marseille arrive in Madrid with a relatively healthy squad but will be cautious over the fitness of Amine Gouiri, who is recovering from a head injury. New signing Nayef Aguerd is also unavailable due to concussion protocols. Despite these minor doubts, Marseille will be eager to challenge the Spanish giants and make a strong start to their Champions League campaign.

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match?

Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille will be played on Wednesday, September 15.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille football match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Olympique Marseille football match online on SonyLiv.