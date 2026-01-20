Real Madrid vs Monaco: When and Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India? Real Madrid host Monaco at the Bernabeu in a key Champions League clash as they chase a top-eight finish. Sitting seventh with two games left, Madrid need a win to boost round-of-16 hopes, while Monaco seek points to avoid knockout danger.

Madrid (Spain):

European football returns to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night as Real Madrid resume their Champions League campaign with a crucial league-stage encounter against Monaco. It is the penultimate fixture in this phase of the competition after a gap of more than a month since their last outing.

Real Madrid enter the contest placed seventh in the standings, having collected four victories and suffered two defeats so far. Wins over Marseille, Kairat Almaty, Juventus and Olympiacos have kept them firmly in contention, while losses against Liverpool and Manchester City have left little margin for error. With only the top eight sides earning direct passage to the round of 16, three points against Monaco could prove decisive. Following this fixture, Arbeloa’s men have just one remaining match, an away trip to Benfica next Wednesday.

The Los Blancos will also be boosted by the presence of Kylian Mbappe, who has been included in the matchday squad. The forward addressed the media in the build-up, reinforcing the urgency of the occasion.

"We have to go after Monaco from the off, and win the game to be among the top eight."

Mbappe comes into the match in strong form domestically, having scored his 50th LaLiga goal for the club in the recent win over Levante.

On the other hand, Monaco arrive in Madrid positioned 19th in the Champions League table with nine points from six matches. Their record of two wins, three draws and one loss leaves them hovering close to the knockout zone, making this encounter equally significant for the French side. In domestic action, Monaco currently sit ninth in Ligue 1 after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to Lorient in their most recent league fixture.

Real Madrid vs Monaco Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Monaco match?

Real Madrid vs Monaco will be played on Wednesday, January 20 (January 21, as per IST).

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Monaco match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Monaco match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Monaco match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Monaco football match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Monaco match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Monaco will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Monaco match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Real Madrid vs Monaco football match online on SonyLiv.