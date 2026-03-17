Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Where to watch UEFA Champions League clash on TV and stream online in India?

New Delhi:

Manchester City need to pull off a miracle at Etihad Stadium to beat Real Madrid by a four-goal margin to qualify for the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. Courtesy of a Federico Valverde hat-trick in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Los Blancos have the upper hand, but in the Champions League, miracles do happen and which team better than Real Madrid know that?

With Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Alvaro Carreras returning to the fold, Alvaro Arbeloa will have options that he lacked in the first leg. He was heavily dependent on academy players, who in return produced a fine performance. Particularly Thiago Pitarch, who was sensational, to say the least. Brahim Dias, Arda Guler, Vinicius Jr. and Ferland Mendy were spectacular as well, but unfortunately, the latter is ruled out of the tie.

For City, it’s a chance for redemption. Over the years, Madrid have knocked them out several times in the second leg and this time, they have the golden opportunity to do the unthinkable. Playing at home, the Pep Guardiola side will have all the advantages but the players need to cash in on the chances, which they missed at Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland suffered heavily in the first leg and historically, Antonio Rudiger always had the upper hand. Now, it needs to change and Haaland needs to deliver on the big occasion to establish himself. He has been a force to reckon with in the Premier League, but when it comes to the UCL, he is yet to have his breakthrough season. Other key players, such as Doku, Rayan Cherki and club captain Bernado Silva, will be key as well.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Broadcast Details

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid match?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, March 18.

At what time does the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Manchester City vs Real Madrid football match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

The match between Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester City vs Real Madrid football match online on SonyLiv.