Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Where and How to Watch Champions League semi-final match in India?

Real Madrid host high-flying Manchester City in the first leg semi-final tie of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, May 9. The Spanish giants beat English Premier League side Chelsea 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final clash while EPL table-toppers Manchester City thrashed six-time UCL champions Bayern Munich 4-1 on aggregate.

Los Blancos lifted the Copa Del Rey trophy with a 2-1 triumph over Osasuna in the final on May 7. Brazilian forward Rodrygo scored twice against Osasuna as he also recorded a brace against Chelsea in the second leg. However, Real Madrid are struggling in the top flight in the third place, 14 points behind leaders Barcelona with just five matches to go. So, their total focus will be on securing the 15th UCL trophy to end the season on high.

On the other hand, the traveling side's focus will be divided into two fronts. The Citizens are leading the Premier League 2022-23 table with 82 points from 34 matches but are closely followed by Arsenal who have 81 points after 35 matches. Manchester City beat Leeds United 2-1 in their latest league game and are facing Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Pep Guardiola will definitely target the maiden UCL title to end City's long wait to become European champions.

When and Where will Real Madrid vs Manchester City take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 first-leg semi-final tie between Real Madrid vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on May 10 at Real Madrid's home ground, Santiago Bernabeu.

Where and How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City match in India?

Fans from India can watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City Champions League match on Sony Sports Network and enjoy the live streaming on the SonyLiv website and application.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City Possible Starting Lineups:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luca Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

