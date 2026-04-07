Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live: When and where to watch UCL clash on TV and stream online in India?

Madrid (Spain):

In the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26, Spanish giants Real Madrid will host German champions Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Famously known as the European classico, the match promises a scintillating battle of two of the best forward lines of all of world. On one hand, the Galacticos have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Brahum Diaz, while the Bavarians have Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise.

Overall, a high-voltage game is set to be witnessed tonight in Spain’s capital. Both teams have received major boost ahead of the contest as Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham has been declared fit, while Kane has also recovered from his ankle injury and was training with the team last evening.

Now, over the years, Madrid have hold the edge against Bayern. In the 2023-24 season, when these two teams last met, the German giants were on course to pull off sensational win to book their place in the semis. However, a late brace from Joselu changed the course of the game.

Since then, Bayern have improved significantly. They possess the best attacking trio in Europe right now and is on course to break several records. They will back themselves to pull off a win against Madrid, who lost to Mallorca in La Liga in the weekend. Nevertheles, Santiago Bernabeu is a crazy place, as miracles happen there.

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Broadcast Details

When is Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match?

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich will be played on Wednesday, March 08.

At what time does the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich football match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match on TV in India?

The match between Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Manchester Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich football match online on SonyLiv.