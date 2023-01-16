Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Spanish Super Cup: Barcelona outclass Real Madrid in final as Lewandowski & Co set stage on fire

The first El Classico of 2023 saw defending European Champions Real Madrid get outclassed by Barcelona as Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Gavi ran riot for the Catalan giants. The win in the Spanish Super cup also sees Xavi earn his first piece of silverware for Barcelona as a coach. It is worth reminding that, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are locked in a tight title race in La Liga.

Ancelotti and Co on losing end

For the second match in a row, Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that his team was not firing on all cylinders -- a sentiment he shared following a shootout win over Valencia in the semifinals -- after being outclassed in all phases by Barcelona.

"We have to learn [from this]. It's a difficult moment," Ancelotti said. "We knew before this game that the team wasn't at its best. This game has shown some issues which we need to improve. We'll be back. It's a blow, but we'll prepare for the next game.

"The game started off even, there wasn't much rhythm, but after they scored first, they had more confidence. We gifted them the first two goals.

"[We have] to work, to look at the mistakes we made. In the [semifinal] against Valencia, we were better in defence, and today we made mistakes again. We have to work on that."

Xavi gets right with system

Xavi sprung a surprise as he shifted from his usual 4-3-3 system to play an extra man in midfield with only Lewandowski up front, while centre-back Ronald Araujo was deployed at right-back to try to slow down Real's electrifying winger Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius was largely anonymous, while playing Gavi through the left channel paid dividends, as the youngster scored the opener and delivered two assists.

The LaLiga leaders went ahead in the 33rd minute after Real defender Antonio Rudiger passed across his own area to Barca's Sergio Busquets, who began a move that ended with Gavi all alone inside the box to score with a precise left-foot strike.

Latest Sports News