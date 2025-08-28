Real Madrid to host Manchester City, play Liverpool at Anfield as UEFA Champions League draw reveals On Thursday, August 28, the UEFA Champions League draw took place in Monaco. The 15-time winners, Real Madrid, were put in a tough group as they will host play Manchester City, Liverpool and Juventus among other tough opponents.

Real Madrid is set for a challenging campaign in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League after being drawn into a star-studded league stage group featuring English giants Manchester City and Liverpool. The 14-time European champions will also go head-to-head with Juventus, Benfica, Marseille, Olympiakos, Monaco, and Kairat Almaty in the newly formatted stage of Europe’s elite club competition.

Returning to the tournament under the leadership of new manager Xabi Alonso, Madrid will be looking to bounce back from last season’s semifinal exit. Alonso, who took over following Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, faces a stern early test in his debut season at the helm.

The group draw under the new Champions League structure presents each team with eight opponents, with the top teams progressing to the knockout rounds based on points accumulated across these fixtures.

While Real Madrid boasts an unmatched European pedigree, the presence of multiple former champions and traditionally strong clubs in their group means the Spanish side will need to be at their best from the outset.

Real Madrid's unmatched UCL legacy will be tested under new manager

With Xabi Alonso steering a fresh era and fans expecting silverware, all eyes will be on how Los Blancos navigate a demanding path toward European glory.

Even though the dates of the fixtures were not announced, Madrid’s visit to Anfield is expected to be a blockbuster clash. Over the last few years, they have created an intense rivalry, and the fans will enjoy another round of the growing conflict.

Other marquee fixtures include home ties against Italian powerhouse Juventus, French side Marseille, and Ligue 1 club Monaco. On the road, Madrid is scheduled to travel to Portugal to face Benfica, head to Greece to meet Olympiakos, and make a long trip to Kazakhstan for a clash with Kairat Almaty, who are one of the surprise entrants at this stage of the competition.