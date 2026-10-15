Real Madrid score 3 in 8 minutes, beat Roma 4-3 in UCL; Vinicius Jr. to miss El Classico

New Delhi:

European football delivered a dramatic night of contrasting fortunes on Wednesday, as Real Madrid fought back from a two-goal deficit to defeat AS Roma 4-3, while Paris Saint-Germain found it comfortable against Manchester City, winning 4-2. Liverpool also enjoyed a high-scoring victory, beating LASK 6-3, and Aston Villa registered a historic 6-0 win against Fenerbahce.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Madrid produced a decisive late surge to escape with victory after Roma appeared to have secured control of the contest. The Spanish side scored three times in eight minutes, with substitutes Arda Gular, Endrick and Carlos Espi playing a pivotal role that turned a difficult evening into a memorable comeback.

Notably, Marten de Roon opened the scoring for Roma in the 20th minute, only for Kylian Mbappe to respond five minutes later. The Italian side regained the advantage after the interval through Donyell Malen, who struck in the 51st and 57th minutes to put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

Madrid's response began in the 82nd minute when Espi reduced the deficit. Endrick levelled the score three minutes later before Antonio Rudiger completed the turnaround in the 90th minute, converting Arda Guler's inswinging corner. All three late Madrid goals came from corners, providing the decisive difference in a match that had seemed to be slipping away from the visitors.

Vini suspended for four matches

The results came amid further developments involving Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who has received a four-match suspension from the Spanish Football Federation following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian was sent off during Madrid's 1-0 league victory after a VAR review identified him pulling Nathan Saliba's hair. His goal was subsequently disallowed.

The disciplinary committee imposed two matches for the red-card offence and another two for protesting against the referee. Vinicius will now miss league fixtures against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia.

“Couldn't they do it tomorrow morning? Do we have to come by bus and almost arrive at the stadium when we find out Vinicius has a four-match suspension? They do things shamelessly now. The cat is out of the bag now. Two hours before the match, a player must know he has a four-match suspension. A Spanish team that has earned three points for Spanish football, for the rankings, for the prestige of Spanish football. You want to kill a player two hours before the match? It doesn't seem normal to me,” Mourinho voiced his frustration after the match.

The ban rules him out of the first El Clasico of the season on October 26, when Madrid travel to face Barcelona. The Catalan side have won all eight league matches, scoring 34 goals, and hold a six-point advantage over fourth-placed Madrid.

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