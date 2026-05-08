Real Madrid impose heavy fines on Fede Valverde, Tchouameni after physical altercation during training

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid have penalised both Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni following a confrontation during training last evening. As per reports, during a training session, a heavy challenge sparked tempers between the pair and it is understood to have continued in the dressing room, where the disagreement escalated into a physical altercation. It resulted in Valverde being hurt and being taken to the hospital. However, he is doing fine now and will be back in action in two weeks.

During the scuffle, Valverde reportedly lost balance and struck his head against a table inside the dressing area. The midfielder was later taken to hospital for medical evaluation before being discharged.

They engaged in a heated conversation earlier in the week as well and it resulted in the club imposing 500,000 euros after an internal disciplinary process conducted by the Spanish club. The fine was confirmed by Real Madrid on Friday after both players met with the club’s internal investigator regarding the incident, which reportedly unfolded ahead of the team’s crucial meeting with Barcelona.

"Given these circumstances, Real Madrid has decided to impose a financial penalty of five hundred thousand euros on each player, thus concluding the corresponding internal procedures," the club said in its statement. The club also confirmed that both footballers expressed remorse over the incident and apologised to teammates, coaches, supporters and club management. Both midfielders also released a statement each on social media.

The atmosphere around the squad has already been strained following a difficult campaign. Madrid remain behind Barcelona in the LaLiga standings and have also endured exits from both the Champions League and Copa del Rey earlier in the season.

Jose Mourinho favourite to take over Madrid job

Legendary coach Jose Mourinho is reported to be the favourite to take over the Real Madrid job. He is currently the head coach of Benfica in Portugal and under his guidance, the team is invincible in the domestic league. However, Porto have already secured the league title there.

Reports claim that Real Madrid have already reached out to the Portuguese and both parties are currently are in talks over a potential takeover next season. In all likelihood, Alvaro Arbeloa is set to be sacked after the current season.

Also Read: