Real Madrid held 1-1 by Rayo Vallecano in pre-season friendly; Isco nets from spot

A goal from the spot from Isco highlighted Real Madrid's second pre-season friendly that ended in a 1-1 draw against neighbours Rayo Vallecano. The match was played at Real's training ground on Sunday night.

Manager Carlo Ancelloti, who started his second stint at the club, fielded a young line-up for the match with star players away on holidays after the Euro 2020 and Copa America ended last week.

The Real Madrid line-up was made up of: Andriy Lunin, Alvaro Odriozola, Victor Chust, Nacho, Marcelo, Antonio Blanco, Isco, Martin Odegaard, Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Arribas and Juanmi Latasa.

Isco scored the penalty in the first half after Latasa was felled in the area by Rayo defender Alejandro Catena.

Rayo equaliser was an own goal by young Castilla defender Victor Chust, who mistimed Alvaro Garcia's cross into his own net.

In upcoming friendly matches ahead of the opening La Liga game in a month, Real Madrid are set to face Rangers on Sunday, July 25, and another against Milan on Sunday, August 8.