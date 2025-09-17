Real Madrid create history, become first UCL club to register two major milestones Real Madrid made history with a 2-1 win over Marseille, becoming the first club to reach 200 Champions League wins and 700 goals. Mbappe scored twice as Madrid overcame a red card and an early deficit to start their UCL campaign with a dramatic victory.

Madrid (Spain):

Kylian Mbappe’s coolness from the penalty spot proved decisive as Real Madrid opened their Champions League campaign with a dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite being reduced to 10 men late in the game.

The French star struck twice from the spot, once in each half, to overturn an early deficit and seal three hard-fought points for the hosts. Marseille had taken a shock lead in the 22nd minute after Timothy Weah finished emphatically following a costly midfield error from Arda Guler, who lost possession under pressure from Mason Greenwood.

Real Madrid responded swiftly, with Rodrygo earning a penalty after being tripped by Geoffrey Kondogbia. Mbappe stepped up to level the score, but Geronimo Rulli kept the visitors in contention with a string of brilliant saves, including a highlight-reel stop from Mbappé at close range.

Madrid’s night grew more complicated in the 72nd minute when captain Dani Carvajal, who had come on early for an injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, was sent off for an apparent headbutt on Rulli during a heated exchange. However, with just under 10 minutes to play, substitute Vinicius Junior sparked Madrid’s winner with a dangerous run. The ball deflected off Facundo Medina’s boot and onto his outstretched arm, resulting in a contentious penalty that Mbappe converted confidently. With that, the Los Blancos pocket all three points.

Madrid hold new records

Following the win, Madrid became the first team in UCL history to register 200 victories in the competition. The Spanish giants also lead the race in the all-time UCL table. In their 30 Champions League campaigns, Real Madrid have played 334 matches, winning 200 of them, a 60% win rate, along with 62 draws and 72 losses.

Mbappe’s second goal was also Madrid’s 700th in the competition, which is more than any other team in history. Next up, they will face Kairat on September 30 in the UCL.