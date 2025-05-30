Real Madrid announce new Galactico in Trent Alexander-Arnold, set to be available for Club World Cup Real Madrid have announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The full-back penned a six-year deal with the Los Blancos. The 26-year-old spent 20 years in Liverpool before switching to Bernabeu.

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid announced the blockbuster signing of fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold on Friday, May 30. The 26-year-old penned a six-year contract with the Los Blancos that will see him at the club till June 30, 2031. Notably, since Trent announced his departure from Liverpool, it was clear that the youngster is heading towards Madrid. However, it was unclear whether the England international would be available for the Club World Cup.

FIFA’s new rule helped Madrid get him on board ahead of the blockbuster tournament in USA next month. As per the rule, all the participating teams are eligible to sign for a new club if the parent team allows. For Trent, his contract with Liverpool was supposed to end on June 30, 2025, but Real Madrid managed to convince the Liverpool management with an undisclosed fee to bring Trent to Madrid.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031. Alexander-Arnold will be playing for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14 June,” Madrid confirmed in a statement.

Trent spent 20 years in Liverpool, starting from his academy days. He was a vital cog in the Merseyside club, winning nine major titles - Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Uefa Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), and Community Shield (1).

In 2025, Trent helped Liverpool lift their 20th Premier League title. After he announced the decision to leave his boyhood club, several fans criticised him but on the final day, the Kop gave him a fitting farewell as Trent was left in tears. Meanwhile, it is unclear on when he will join the rest of the squad in Madrid but it is expected to be soon as the players will leave for USA next week, under new head coach Xabi Alonso.