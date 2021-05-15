Rangers fans told to disperse amid Scottish title revelry

Image Source : AP Police and Rangers fans face off outside the soccer ground before the Scottish Premiership soccer match against Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Saturday May 15, 2021. Rangers on Saturday will lift their first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade

Police urged thousands of Rangers fans to disperse ahead of the Glasgow team collecting its first Scottish Premiership trophy in a decade on Saturday.

Fans set off blue and red flares when the team bus arrived at Ibrox stadium, where the undefeated Rangers will receive their trophy following a match against Aberdeen.

“Supporters congregating should disperse, take personal responsibility and use Greater Glasgow safely & respectfully,” Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter.

Current coronavirus rules for Glasgow allow people to meet in groups of up to six outdoors.

Rangers fans had defied a COVID-19 lockdown in March, when the team clinched the domestic title — its 55th — and dethroned Glasgow rival Celtic in the process.

Humza Yousaf, Scotland's justice secretary, also urged supporters to disperse.

“This is the key point — take personal responsibility,” he said on Twitter. “While there is a significant Police presence at Ibrox and across City, this is ultimately about personal responsibility. If you have gathered you should disperse, particularly given (yesterday's) announcement about Covid in Glasgow.”

One of the team's fan groups had planned a post-game march from near the stadium to George Square.