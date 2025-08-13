PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur: Where to watch UEFA Super Cup 2025 final in India? Paris Saint-Germain will host Tottenham Hotspur in the final of UEFA Super Cup 2025 final at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in Italy. Both teams will miss the service of their club legends as Son Heung-Min left Spurs and Donnarumma is out of PSG squad.

UDINE, Italy:

UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain will take on UEFA Europa League winner Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, August 13, in the final of the UEFA Super Cup at Bluenergy Stadium in Italy. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, the French champions have made a bold decision to release Gianluigi Donnarumma from the squad. The Luis Enrique side signed Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, and he will be under the sticks.

PSG will also miss the services of Joao Neves, who was shown a red card in the FIFA Club World Cup final against Chelsea. PSG were the favourites to beat the London-based club, but instead were handed a humiliating 3-0 defeat. The goal will be to get better and start the season with silverware.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are in a bit of a mess. Their Europa League-winning coach, Ange Postecoglou, was sacked ahead of the new season, and he was replaced by Thomas Frank. On top of that, club captain Son Heung-Min left the club to join Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer. If that’s not all, James Maddison has been ruled out for several months due to an ACL injury.

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur Broadcast Details

When is PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Thursday, August 14.

At what time does the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match begin?

The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur football match will be played at Bluenergy Stadium.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match on TV in India?

The match between PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur football match online on the Sony Liv app.