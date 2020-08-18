Image Source : AP IMAGE PSG vs Leipzig Live Streaming Champions League in India: WATCH PSG vs LEI live UCL semifinal match online

PSG vs Leipzig Live Streaming Champions League in India: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will try to lead Paris Saint-Germain past young German club Leipzig in the first semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburg’s reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries. Here are the details of when and where to watch PSG vs LEI live UCL semifinal match online and on television.

PSG vs Leipzig semifinal Live Streaming

When is the Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig will take place on Wednesday, August 19.

What are the timings of Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig being played?

The Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig will be played at the Estádio da Luz.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig?

The Champions League semifinal PSG vs Leipzig will live stream on SonyLIV.

