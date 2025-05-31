PSG vs Inter Milan live streaming: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League final in India? Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will play the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Inter are in search of their fourth European trophy, while PSG for first.

munich:

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will battle it out in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final. Both teams have contrasting stories, as the Allianz Arena will host the blockbuster clash on Saturday, May 31. For Paris, they have spent all the money on star footballers over the years. The team once featured the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and several other legendary players, but could never lift Europe’s biggest club tournament.

In the last couple of years, things have slightly changed as the France club is now more focused on the process than the result. Under Luis Enrique, who previously won the Champions League with Barcelona, PSG have built a strong core unit, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia among several others.

If PSG have been a dominant force, Inter have been tactically extremely smart. They defeated Barcelona in the semi-final and will be optimistic about outsmarting PSG. They have been one of the most consistent teams in Europe as of late, having qualified for the final in the 2022-23 season but failed to get the job done against Manchester City.

Inter, who have three UCLs to their name, haven’t won the title since 2010, when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Bayern Munich in the final. They are hungry to go the distance this time around, and the match against PSG will be a cracking one.

PSG vs Inter Milan Broadcast details

When is PSG vs Inter Milan match?

PSG vs Inter Milan will be played on Friday, May 31.

At what time does the PSG vs Inter Milan match begin?

The PSG vs Inter Milan match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the PSG vs Inter Milan match being played?

The PSG vs Inter Milan football match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Inter Milan match on TV in India?

The match between PSG vs Inter Milan will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Inter Milan match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Inter Milan football match online on Sony Liv and Jio TV.