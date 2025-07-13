PSG vs Chelsea FIFA Club World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch summit clash in India? Paris Saint-Germain are coming into the FIFA World Cup final on the back of winning the Champions League, while Chelsea have secured a place in the Champions League too. Ahead of the match, here are the live streaming details of the FIFA World Cup final between PSG and Chelsea.

New Delhi:

Paris Saint-Germain face Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 following a month-long gruelling action in the USA. The European champions, PSG, are looking for another silverware under Luis Enrique as they stand 90 minutes away from the World Cup. Meanwhile, Chelsea have been finding their feet under the new coach Enzo Maresca.

The French club comes into the final after handing Real Madrid a 4-0 drubbing in the semifinal, with their Fabian Ruiz scoring a brace and Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos netting once each. Meanwhile, Chelsea defeated Brazilian club Fluminense 2-0 in their semifinal, with Joao Pedro scoring twice on his debut for the club.

While PSG are the European champions, Chelsea come into this match after securing a place in the Champions League for the next season. "We are very happy, we are very proud to play the final on Sunday," Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said after the team's semi-final victory. "The reason why is because this is the Club World Cup, the best clubs in the world is here."

He admitted that the last few years have not been great for the club. "Yes, the last few years have not been what the club deserves or what the history of this club says," he added.

"This year, luckily, it has gone quite well, also in the Champions League. In the Conference League, we managed to win it, and now we are in this final, and we are in the Champions League."

Meanwhile, PSG coach Enrique is looking to now belt a historic world title with the club. "I feel great," Enrique told DAZN after PSG thrashed Madrid. "The players have been great. We are in a special season, in a special moment for us.

"Now we want to make history in our club and win this trophy. We are determined to do it."

Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the Club World Cup final.

When will the PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final take place?

The PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 13.

Where will the PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final take place?

The PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

When will the PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final start?

The PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final will start at 12:30 AM IST.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final?

The PSG vs Chelsea FIFA World Cup final will be available for streaming on the DAZN app and website.